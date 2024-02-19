Crystal Wilkinson, former poet laureate of Kentucky, is deeply connected to her Black Appalachian ancestry. Her family has lived in the hamlet of Indian Creek, Kentucky for five generations. Raised by her grandparents, she learned about the distinct crops grown in her home state and the unique twists on traditional Southern cuisine those crops yielded.

In her new book, Praisesong for the Kitchen Ghosts: Stories and Recipes from Five Generations of Black Country Cooks, Wilkinson tells her family's history, both through gorgeously rendered essays and through the recipes handed down through her family.

She speaks with co-host Leoneda Inge about her ancestors and their foods.

Guest

Crystal Wilkinson, poet, author, professor of creative writing at University of Kentucky