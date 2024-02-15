New 'Embodied' series explores use of AI in romance, sex and grief

Embodied host Anita Rao talks with Due South co-host Jeff Tiberii about navigating love, from romance to sex to grief, with artificial intelligence.

In a new three-part series, "Simulated," Anita interviews chatbot users about what it's like to develop a relationship with a bot, learns about how "griefbots" are designed to connect people with deceased loved ones, and explores the ethics, consent and privacy issues wrapped up in all these technologies.

Guest

Anita Rao, host, Embodied podcast and radio show