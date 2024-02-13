Bringing The World Home To You

How LA Adkins uses sound baths to promote holistic wellness

By Jeff Tiberii,
Leoneda IngeStacia Brown
Published February 13, 2024 at 10:42 AM EST
LA Adkins, principal therapist at Reconnect With You, PLLC, with some of the instruments used in her sound baths

The roots of sound therapy — or sound baths — can be traced back to ancient civilizations, and in modern times, it has been used by clinical therapists with individual clients and with groups. Benefits include creating dedicated time for rest and self-care, a deep sense of calm and relaxation, mental focus, clarity and groundedness.

Due South co-hosts Leoneda Inge and Jeff Tiberii recently experienced a quick demonstration of this practice when LA Adkins, owner of Reconnect with You LLC, stopped by our studios. She spoke to them about the benefits of sound baths, as well as about her new series The Sound Sanctuary.

Guest

LA Adkins, licenced clinical social worker and owner of Reconnect with You LLC

Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Stacia Brown
Stacia L. Brown is a writer and audio storyteller who has worked in public media since 2016, when she partnered with the Association of Independents in Radio and Baltimore's WEAA 88.9 to create The Rise of Charm City, a narrative podcast that centered community oral histories. She has worked for WAMU’s daily news radio program, 1A, as well as WUNC’s The State of Things. Stacia was a producer for WUNC's award-winning series, Great Grief with Nnenna Freelon and a co-creator of the station's first children's literacy podcast, The Story Stables. She served as a senior producer for two Ten Percent Happier podcasts, Childproof and More Than a Feeling. In early 2023, she was interim executive producer for WNYC’s The Takeaway.
