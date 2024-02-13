How LA Adkins uses sound baths to promote holistic wellness

The roots of sound therapy — or sound baths — can be traced back to ancient civilizations, and in modern times, it has been used by clinical therapists with individual clients and with groups. Benefits include creating dedicated time for rest and self-care, a deep sense of calm and relaxation, mental focus, clarity and groundedness.

Due South co-hosts Leoneda Inge and Jeff Tiberii recently experienced a quick demonstration of this practice when LA Adkins, owner of Reconnect with You LLC, stopped by our studios. She spoke to them about the benefits of sound baths, as well as about her new series The Sound Sanctuary.

Guest

LA Adkins, licenced clinical social worker and owner of Reconnect with You LLC

