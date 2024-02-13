Criminal podcast celebrates 10 years of true crime, public radio style
From obscure historical crimes, to people who are finally coming to terms with the most extreme moments they lived through — Criminal is a podcast about true crime.
It's been 10 years since three former WUNC staffers started the show on their own time. Now, it's a behemoth in the world of successful narrative audio.
Their live tour starts this month.
Guests
-Phoebe Judge is the host and co-creator of the podcasts Criminal and This Is Love
-Lauren Spohrer is co-creator and Creative Director of the podcasts Criminal and This is Love.