In advance of the 2024 election, three Black leaders discuss politics and power in N.C.

As 2024 elections near, Due South co-host Leoneda Inge takes a close look at Black voting and campaigning in North Carolina. She speaks with Aimy Steele, founder and CEO of the New North Carolina Project, an organization committed to increasing Black and brown voter turnout across the state.

The New North Carolina Project / Twitter Aimy Steele at the Netroots Nation conference in 2022

Then she chats with New York Times columnist Charles M. Blow about his Max documentary, South to Black Power, in which Blow travels to states throughout the South, investigating what it would take to increase Black political influence on a municipal level.

Erin Keever/WUNC Justice Cheri Beasley at WUNC

Former chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court Cheri Beasley also stops by the Due South studios to talk about her 2022 run for U.S. Senate.

Guests

Aimy Steele, founder and CEO of the New North Carolina Project

Charles M. Blow, author and New York Times columnist

Cheri Beasley, former chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court