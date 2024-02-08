Florists and the flower industry prep for their 'Super Bowl': Valentine's Day

Did you know that Valentine's Day is the floral industry's "Super Bowl?" It's their first major selling event of the year, with about 30 percent of annual flower sales taking place in the days leading up to the Day of Love.

We spoke with one local florist, Adanna Omeni, about the types of floral requests she receives this time of year.

We also spoke with Dr. Melinda Knuth, an assistant professor of horticulture science at North Carolina State University, about flower sales and sourcing this time of year.

