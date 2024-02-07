What a canceled raise means for Durham Public Schools' 'lowest paid' staff members

Even after two days of protest that closed 20 schools, classified staff at Durham Public Schools are still looking for answers.

The school board is set to vote on how to address the error that led to the abrupt end of raises this week.

A conversation with two DPS workers affected by the fiasco.

Due South has made several requests for an interview with a DPS representative, including Superintendent Mubenga. That invitation is open.

Guests

-Krystalynn Moore, Exceptional Children teacher at Riverside High School and member of the Durham Association of Educators

-Quentin Headen, Instructional assistant for children with exceptional needs at Riverside High School

Find more reporting on school closures, and developments under our websites "Education" section, and from WUNC Education Reporter Liz Schlemmer.

