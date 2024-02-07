Bringing The World Home To You

© 2024 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines 89.9 Chadbourn
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

What a canceled raise means for Durham Public Schools' 'lowest paid' staff members

By Jeff Tiberii,
Cole del Charco
Published February 7, 2024 at 8:00 AM EST
Liz Schlemmer / North Carolina Public Radio WUNC

Even after two days of protest that closed 20 schools, classified staff at Durham Public Schools are still looking for answers.

The school board is set to vote on how to address the error that led to the abrupt end of raises this week.

A conversation with two DPS workers affected by the fiasco.

Due South has made several requests for an interview with a DPS representative, including Superintendent Mubenga. That invitation is open.

Guests
-Krystalynn Moore, Exceptional Children teacher at Riverside High School and member of the Durham Association of Educators

-Quentin Headen, Instructional assistant for children with exceptional needs at Riverside High School

Find more reporting on school closures, and developments under our websites "Education" section, and from WUNC Education Reporter Liz Schlemmer.

Tags
Due South Education
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
See stories by Jeff Tiberii
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
See stories by Cole del Charco
Related Content