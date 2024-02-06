"Echoes of a Coup" explores untold history of 1898 Wilmington coup and massacre

Last month, the podcast Scene on Radio launched its sixth season, “Echoes of a Coup,” right on the heels of the anniversary of the Jan 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, which many call an "attempted coup."

The podcast explores the history behind what is widely considered the only successful coup d’état in United States history. In Wilmington, North Carolina in 1898, white supremacists massacred Black people (some estimates put the death toll in the hundreds) and seized power with a violent overthrow of the Wilmington government.

John Biewen, host and producer of Scene on Radio, and Michael A. Betts II, co-host of the "Echoes of a Coup" series, talk to Due South's Leoneda Inge about the reverberations of that political violence today.

Guests

John Biewen, Director of Storytelling and Public Engagement, Kenan Institute for Ethics at Duke University

Michael A. Betts II, Assistant Professor of Film Studies at UNC Wilmington