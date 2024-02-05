"Building A Better Boomer" author and a "Golden Bachelor" contestant get real about getting old
The Baby Boom generation – like every generation – gets tagged with a lot of labels. If boomer Neil Offen is any indication, add self-deprecating and hilarious to the list.
Offen has spent decades as a reporter, editor, blogger and a humor columnist. Now he’s leaning into aging by making it funny – he just hopes he doesn’t fall over.
Offen talks about his new book, Building a Better Boomer, with co-hosts Leoneda Inge and Jeff Tiberii.
Neil Offen, author of Building a Better Boomer
Then, Patty James of Durham talks with co-host Leoneda Inge about her journey as a contestant on "The Golden Bachelor" and what it was like to return to real life after her time on the hit reality show.
Patty James, former contestant on "The Golden Bachelor"