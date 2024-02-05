Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

"Building A Better Boomer" author and a "Golden Bachelor" contestant get real about getting old

By Leoneda Inge,
Jeff TiberiiRachel McCarthy
Published February 5, 2024 at 2:31 PM EST
Building a Better Boomer book cover; Patty James
Courtesy Neil Offen / Courtesy ABC / Composite by WUNC
Building a Better Boomer book cover; Patty James, contestant on "The Golden Bachelor"

The Baby Boom generation – like every generation – gets tagged with a lot of labels. If boomer Neil Offen is any indication, add self-deprecating and hilarious to the list.

Offen has spent decades as a reporter, editor, blogger and a humor columnist. Now he’s leaning into aging by making it funny – he just hopes he doesn’t fall over.

Patty James, a former contestant on 'The Golden Bachelor,' talks to Due South co-host Leoneda Inge in studio.
Erin Keever / WUNC
Patty James, a contestant on 'The Golden Bachelor,' talks to Due South co-host Leoneda Inge in studio.

Offen talks about his new book, Building a Better Boomer, with co-hosts Leoneda Inge and Jeff Tiberii.

Guest
Neil Offen, author of Building a Better Boomer

Then, Patty James of Durham talks with co-host Leoneda Inge about her journey as a contestant on "The Golden Bachelor" and what it was like to return to real life after her time on the hit reality show.

Guest
Patty James, former contestant on "The Golden Bachelor"

