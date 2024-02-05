"Building A Better Boomer" author and a "Golden Bachelor" contestant get real about getting old

The Baby Boom generation – like every generation – gets tagged with a lot of labels. If boomer Neil Offen is any indication, add self-deprecating and hilarious to the list.

Offen has spent decades as a reporter, editor, blogger and a humor columnist. Now he’s leaning into aging by making it funny – he just hopes he doesn’t fall over.

Erin Keever / WUNC Patty James, a contestant on 'The Golden Bachelor,' talks to Due South co-host Leoneda Inge in studio.

Offen talks about his new book, Building a Better Boomer, with co-hosts Leoneda Inge and Jeff Tiberii.

Guest

Neil Offen, author of Building a Better Boomer

Then, Patty James of Durham talks with co-host Leoneda Inge about her journey as a contestant on "The Golden Bachelor" and what it was like to return to real life after her time on the hit reality show.

Guest

Patty James, former contestant on "The Golden Bachelor"

