Women are better negotiators than men in certain circumstances, new research shows

Women are often told that to succeed in salary negotiations they need to “act more like men." New research shows that isn’t always the case.

Duke professor Ashleigh Shelby Rosette talks with Leoneda Inge about the circumstances under which relationship-oriented negotiations may lead to a greater chance of getting a deal done.

Guest

Ashleigh Shelby Rosette, PhD, James L. Vincent Distinguished Professor of Leadership, Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business

