Women are better negotiators than men in certain circumstances, new research shows

Leoneda Inge,
Rachel McCarthy
Published January 29, 2024 at 1:34 PM EST
Women are often told that to succeed in salary negotiations they need to “act more like men." New research shows that isn’t always the case.

Duke professor Ashleigh Shelby Rosette talks with Leoneda Inge about the circumstances under which relationship-oriented negotiations may lead to a greater chance of getting a deal done.

Guest
Ashleigh Shelby Rosette, PhD, James L. Vincent Distinguished Professor of Leadership, Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business

Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
