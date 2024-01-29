Bringing The World Home To You

Due South

Salary transparency helps reduce the gender pay gap and promote equity, says local expert

By Leoneda Inge,
Rachel McCarthy
Published January 29, 2024 at 1:36 PM EST
Seeing a salary range on a job posting may seem commonplace now, but just a few years ago it was pretty rare. Some states now mandate it, and some companies have voluntarily adopted the practice.

Ursula Mead, founder and CEO of InHerSight, joins co-host Leoneda Inge to talk about how salary transparency connects to pay equity, and what research says about if it can help reduce the gender pay gap.

Guest
Ursula Mead, Founder and CEO, InHerSight

