Bringing The World Home To You

© 2024 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines 89.9 Chadbourn
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

More jobs offer $100K a year, according to new analysis of salaries in the South

By Leoneda Inge,
Rachel McCarthy
Published January 29, 2024 at 1:32 PM EST
Pexels.com/Pixabay

Salaries in certain industries in the South increased significantly during the pandemic recovery – and some of them reached the coveted $100,000 per year mark for the first time.

Joanne Drilling, National Data Reporter for American City Business Journals, ran the numbers and joins co-host Leoneda Inge to talk about what types of jobs offer six-figure salaries in Charlotte, the Triangle, and other regions, where the increases continued or cooled in 2023, and what the forecast looks like for 2024.

Guest
Joanne Drilling, National Data Reporter, American City Business Journals

Tags
Due South Jobs
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
See stories by Leoneda Inge
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
See stories by Rachel McCarthy