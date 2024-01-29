More jobs offer $100K a year, according to new analysis of salaries in the South

Salaries in certain industries in the South increased significantly during the pandemic recovery – and some of them reached the coveted $100,000 per year mark for the first time.

Joanne Drilling, National Data Reporter for American City Business Journals, ran the numbers and joins co-host Leoneda Inge to talk about what types of jobs offer six-figure salaries in Charlotte, the Triangle, and other regions, where the increases continued or cooled in 2023, and what the forecast looks like for 2024.

Guest

Joanne Drilling, National Data Reporter, American City Business Journals