The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

NC News Roundup: Part of state election law struck down, DPS pay update, date set for sports betting

By Jeff Tiberii,
Erin Keever
Published January 26, 2024 at 10:00 AM EST
Durham Public Schools' staff members stand in line to speak during the school board's public comment period, January 25, 2024.
Liz Schlemmer
/
WUNC
Durham Public Schools' staff members stand in line to speak during the school board's public comment period, January 25, 2024.

On the North Carolina News Roundup…

What's going on with Durham Public School employees who had raises revoked? How will the upcoming primary be impacted after a new election law was partially blocked in federal court? And just when will mobile sports gambling be available? We've got answers from a panel of journalists.

Guests

Colin Campbell, Capitol Bureau Chief, WUNC

Jason DeBruyn, Health Reporter, WUNC

Liz Schlemmer, education reporter, WUNC

Mary Helen Jones, Political Reporter, Spectrum News

Gary Robertson, Statehouse Reporter, Associated Press

