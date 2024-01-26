NC News Roundup: Part of state election law struck down, DPS pay update, date set for sports betting
On the North Carolina News Roundup…
What's going on with Durham Public School employees who had raises revoked? How will the upcoming primary be impacted after a new election law was partially blocked in federal court? And just when will mobile sports gambling be available? We've got answers from a panel of journalists.
Guests
Colin Campbell, Capitol Bureau Chief, WUNC
Jason DeBruyn, Health Reporter, WUNC
Liz Schlemmer, education reporter, WUNC
Mary Helen Jones, Political Reporter, Spectrum News
Gary Robertson, Statehouse Reporter, Associated Press