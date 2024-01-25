How much running is good for health? A cardiologist breaks down the data

John Ochsner Heart and Vascular Institute Carl "Chip" Lavie, MD

Running seems like it would be good for the body, but how much running does a person actually need to do in order to achieve the health benefits? The distance (and the speed) required to make a big difference on longevity and quality of life may be less than you think. Dr. Carl "Chip" Lavie breaks down the research for co-host Jeff Tiberii.

Guest

Carl Lavie, MD, medical director of Cardiac Rehabilitation and Preventive Cardiology and director of the Exercise Laboratories at John Ochsner Heart and Vascular Institute in New Orleans