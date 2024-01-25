Bringing The World Home To You

Due South

How much running is good for health? A cardiologist breaks down the data

By Jeff Tiberii,
Rachel McCarthy
Published January 25, 2024 at 12:14 PM EST
Running seems like it would be good for the body, but how much running does a person actually need to do in order to achieve the health benefits? The distance (and the speed) required to make a big difference on longevity and quality of life may be less than you think. Dr. Carl "Chip" Lavie breaks down the research for co-host Jeff Tiberii.

Guest
Carl Lavie, MD, medical director of Cardiac Rehabilitation and Preventive Cardiology and director of the Exercise Laboratories at John Ochsner Heart and Vascular Institute in New Orleans

Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
