Black and brown runners find community, and safe spaces, with local running groups

Running is often viewed as a predominantly white sport, but that image may be shifting. In recent years, many running groups have formed across the country, and here in the Triangle, to provide safe and welcoming running spaces for communities of color.

Co-host Jeff Tiberii is joined by Jasmine Santiago-Tracey, host of Brown Girl Running Podcast and member of Latinos Run Raleigh, Arthur Livingston, a member of Black Men Run Raleigh Durham Chapel Hill, and Eleanor Sykes, an ambassador for Black Girls Run, to talk about the challenges they’ve faced – and about the kindness and support they’ve found in their running groups as they pursue their passion for the sport.

Guests

Arthur Livingston, member of Black Men Run RDC (Raleigh Durham Chapel Hill)

Eleanor Sykes, ambassador for Black Girls Run

Jasmine Santiago-Tracey, host of Brown Girl Running Podcast and member of Latinos Run Raleigh