The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

'The Purple Ballot’ examines North Carolina's Council of State and important races to watch

By Jeff Tiberii,
Cole del Charco
Published January 24, 2024 at 10:00 AM EST
NC Capitol
matt ramey
NC Capitol

Part One: The Council of What?
North Carolina has ten statewide elected officials who comprise the Council of State. But just why is NC's council so large, what powers do these offices possess, and why should you care?
Chris Cooper, Professor of Political Science at Western Carolina University

Part Two: A look at the NC Treasurer's race
North Carolina has a massive public pension fund - upwards of $120 billion dollars. The state treasurer is sole fiduciary of this fund and holds significant powers over where - and how - the money is invested. The current state Treasurer is not seeking re-election, so we’ll talk with some of the folks vying for that role.
Wesley Harris (D), candidate running for state Treasurer
Gabe Esparza (D), candidate running for state Treasurer

Part Three: Highlighting NC's State Superintendent race
Jeff Tiberii gets a preview of the Republicans who want to serve as state Superintendent.
Michelle Morrow (R), candidate running for state Superintendent
With tape from Catherine Truitt (R), North Carolina Superintendent of Public Instruction, who is seeking re-election. Truitt has not agreed to an interview.

Due South The Purple Ballot
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
