Nnenna and Pierce Freelon soar with AnceSTARS Grammy nomination, DPAC show

February will be a busy month for Nnenna and Pierce Freelon. The mother and son will find out on Feb. 4 if their first-ever joint album, AnceSTARS, will take home the Best Children's Album Grammy. And on Valentine's Day, the pair will star in an indoor adaptation of "Where Our Spirits Reside," the show they created in partnership with Paperhand Puppet Intervention.

Proceeds from this one-night-only performance, called Durham LoveRaiser, will benefit NorthStar Church of the Arts and Paperhand Puppet Intervention. Tickets are available at DPAC's site.