Many qualifying families are not receiving WIC. NCDHH hopes to fix that.

In North Carolina, about 1.2 million people are experiencing food insecurity. Nearly 400,000 of those individuals are children. That’s one in six children facing hunger.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is committed to decreasing the state’s food insecurity rate from 10.9 percent to 10 percent by December 2024. And one of the department’s areas of focus is in connecting more families with children under the age of 5 to WIC benefits. To learn more about the program, visit the state's WIC program page.

Guest

Mary Anne Burghardt, Assistant Director of the Division of Child and Family Well-Being and State Director of WIC

