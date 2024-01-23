Goodr uses technology to connect those in need to surplus food

Every year, the United States discards more food than any other country in the world: nearly 60 million tons — or 120 billion pounds. That’s estimated to be almost 40 percent of the entire US food supply, and equates to 325 pounds of waste per person.

One Atlanta-based social entrepreneur has found innovative ways to connect more people in need to that surplus food before it’s discarded. Her startup, Goodr, is a food-waste management company that connects those in need with leftover food and resources from restaurants and businesses.

Jasmine Crowe-Houston, founder and C-E-O of Goodr

