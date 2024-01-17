In downtown Durham, a new club celebrates the past and future of jazz

Dr. Cicely Mitchell is no stranger to the music scene in the Triangle. The creator of the Art of Cool Project and founder of the Art of Cool Festival has been connecting audiences with local and national talent for over a decade.

Her latest venture, Missy Lane's Assembly Room, opened in January 2024, and hopes to become the premier jazz club in downtown Durham. The 1920s-inspired community hub and nightspot is one of very few jazz clubs in the South owned by a Black woman.

Guest

Dr. Cicely Mitchell, owner of Missy Lane's Assembly Room