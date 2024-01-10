Once Miss North Carolina, always Miss North Carolina

Rebekah Revels won the Miss North Carolina pageant in 2002 and the chance to be Miss America. But she was forced to give up her crown after an ex-boyfriend told pageant officials he had compromising photos of Revels. A lawsuit followed and so did a lot of media coverage as Revels went to Miss America but in the end was not allowed to represent North Carolina in the competition.

More than two decades later, when her kids do an online search about their mom, the pageant controversy may still show up – and so does the work she's done since that time. Rebekah Revels is now Dr. Rebekah Revels Lowry.

Ashlyn Brown Rebekah Revels Lowry with her kids Olivia and Oakley

Dr. Lowry has dedicated her career to education and is the Director of Alumni Affairs and Annual Giving at UNC-Pembroke. She talks with co-host Leoneda Inge about how she looks back at that moment in her life more than two decades ago, and how she still proudly calls herself Miss North Carolina 2002.

Guest

Dr. Rebekah Revels Lowry, former Miss North Carolina and current Director of Alumni Affairs and Annual Giving at UNC-Pembroke

