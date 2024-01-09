Bringing The World Home To You

Due South

Principal Asia Cunningham honors family legacy with Milken Educator Award win

By Leoneda Inge,
Stacia Brown
Published January 9, 2024 at 3:33 PM EST
Principal Asia Cunningham, 2023 recipient of a Milken Educator Award, stopped by WUNC's studios for a chat with Due South.
Erin Keever/WUNC
When Pearsontown Elementary School principal Asia Cunningham stepped into a school assembly in November 2023, she had no idea it was being held in her honor. As it turned out, the school-wide gathering was slated to announce that she'd won the Milken Educator Award, also known as the "Oscars of Teaching." Principal Cunningham was the only educator in Durham County to receive the award this year.

She shared her recollection of that day, as well as the compelling story of her career progression from criminal justice to school administration and how her decision to work in education honors her late parents and the siblings she helped to raise after their passing.

Asia Cunningham, principal of Pearsontown Elementary School

Leoneda Inge
Stacia Brown
