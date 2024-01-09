In Butner, a new in-patient facility has unique focus on youth mental health

Suicide rates are on increasing among children and teens and depression is also one of several mental health crises that are under-addressed within these age groups.

In Butner, an in-patient facility offers 54 beds dedicated to children and teens in a first-of-its-kind model for addressing youth mental health.

UNC Hospitals Youth Behavioral Health was formed in partnership with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Dr. Samantha Meltzer-Brody, chair of the psychiatry department at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, joins Due South to discuss the importance of this innovative hospital.