Due South

NC News Roundup: Forecasting a big political year, flu on the rise, Tepper's tantrum

By Jeff Tiberii,
Erin Keever
Published January 5, 2024 at 10:47 AM EST
On the North Carolina News Roundup… We're reviewing the week that was, and forecasting what may lie ahead. Among our stories: an intra-party judicial spat, David Tepper's temper tantrum, and how Medicaid expansion is going, so far. Also, it's a big political year, and our panel of reporters share what they're watching, interested in, maybe even dreading.

Guests

Colin Campbell, Capitol Bureau Chief, WUNC

Rose Hoban, Founder and Editor-in-chief at North Carolina Health News

Steve Harrison, Political Reporter, WFAE Charlotte

Danielle Battaglia, Capitol Hill Correspondent, The News & Observer/The Charlotte Observer/McClatchy

Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Erin Keever
Erin Keever is the Executive Producer of WUNC’s daily radio show, Due South. Erin comes to WUNC from Charlotte where she spent 16 years at WFAE serving in various roles from on-air announcer, researcher, web editor, to finally senior producer of “Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins.”
