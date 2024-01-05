NC News Roundup: Forecasting a big political year, flu on the rise, Tepper's tantrum

On the North Carolina News Roundup… We're reviewing the week that was, and forecasting what may lie ahead. Among our stories: an intra-party judicial spat, David Tepper's temper tantrum, and how Medicaid expansion is going, so far. Also, it's a big political year, and our panel of reporters share what they're watching, interested in, maybe even dreading.

Guests

Colin Campbell, Capitol Bureau Chief, WUNC

Rose Hoban, Founder and Editor-in-chief at North Carolina Health News

Steve Harrison, Political Reporter, WFAE Charlotte

Danielle Battaglia, Capitol Hill Correspondent, The News & Observer/The Charlotte Observer/McClatchy

