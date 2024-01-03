Bringing The World Home To You

Due South

John T. Edge on defining Southern food

By Leoneda Inge
Published January 3, 2024 at 12:29 PM EST
John T. Edge

The Southern Foodways Alliance has tirelessly documented and explored the diverse food cultures of the American South. Founding director John T. Edge puts it this way – “I think food is as important to understanding the culture of the South as is literature, as is music.” He joins Leoneda Inge to talk Southern food.

Guest

John T. Edge, founding director of the Southern Foodways Alliance, author of “The Potlikker Papers – A Food History of the Modern South” and host of the television show “True South”

Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
