Celebrating Mildred Council's legacy and what's next for Mama Dip's Kitchen

The late Mildred “Mama Dip” Council opened her restaurant Mama Dip’s Kitchen in the mid-1970s. Nearly 50 years later, the Council family has voted to sell the restaurant and the land where it sits, a big move for the town’s oldest Black-owned restaurant. Leoneda Inge takes us to Chapel Hill where a second and third generation of African American family cooks work to make sure “Mama Dip’s” legacy lives on.

This story was produced for the Southern Foodways Alliance podcast Gravy.