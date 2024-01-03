Bringing The World Home To You

© 2024 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines 89.9 Chadbourn
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

Celebrating Mildred Council's legacy and what's next for Mama Dip's Kitchen

By Leoneda Inge
Published January 3, 2024 at 12:43 PM EST
The Mama Dip's Kitchen sign sits outside of the restaurant in Chapel Hill.
Kate Medley
/
WUNC
Spring Council and her siblings, all co-owners of Mama Dip’s Kitchen in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, have recently put the Rosemary Street building up for sale. Mama Dip was the nickname of Mildred Council who opened the restaurant in 1976, and passed away in 2018.

The late Mildred “Mama Dip” Council opened her restaurant Mama Dip’s Kitchen in the mid-1970s. Nearly 50 years later, the Council family has voted to sell the restaurant and the land where it sits, a big move for the town’s oldest Black-owned restaurant. Leoneda Inge takes us to Chapel Hill where a second and third generation of African American family cooks work to make sure “Mama Dip’s” legacy lives on.

This story was produced for the Southern Foodways Alliance podcast Gravy.

Tags
Due South Southern Food
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
See stories by Leoneda Inge
Related Content