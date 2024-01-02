Due South 2024 Election Preview

It's a big election year.

In the North Carolina state legislature, all 50 state Senate seats, and all 120 state House seats are on the ballot.

There's a presidential election. And, the one race for Governor in the South is in North Carolina.

Things are a little different around here.

Since 1980 there have been 11 general elections, and North Carolinians have split their ballots in seven of them.

Picking a Democrat to be Governor, and a Republican for President.

This has resulted in voters supporting Jim Hunt and Ronald Reagan, George W. Bush and Mike Easley and Donald Trump and Roy Cooper -- that last one has happened twice.

If you go back to 1972 voters have split their tickets nine out of 14 times. Interestingly, not once, has the split seen a Republican win the Governorship and a Democrat carry the state at federal level.

Much more, looking ahead at the 2024 elections with a panel of reporters and political scientists.

Guests

-Lucille Sherman, reporter at Axios Raleigh

-Susan Roberts, Professor of Political Science at Davidson College

-Michael Bitzer, Professor of Politics and History at Catawba College

-Stephen Fowler, Political Reporter at Georgia Public Broadcasting

