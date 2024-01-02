Bringing The World Home To You

© 2024 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines 89.9 Chadbourn
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

Due South 2024 Election Preview

Published January 2, 2024 at 10:02 AM EST
Peggy Defenderfer places a test ballot into a tabulator while completing logic and accuracy testing at the Wake County Board of Elections office in Raleigh Thursday afternoon September 15, 2022.
Jonathon Gruenke
/
for WUNC
Peggy Defenderfer places a test ballot into a tabulator while completing logic and accuracy testing at the Wake County Board of Elections office in Raleigh Thursday afternoon September 15, 2022.

It's a big election year.

In the North Carolina state legislature, all 50 state Senate seats, and all 120 state House seats are on the ballot.

There's a presidential election. And, the one race for Governor in the South is in North Carolina.

Things are a little different around here.

Since 1980 there have been 11 general elections, and North Carolinians have split their ballots in seven of them.

Picking a Democrat to be Governor, and a Republican for President.

This has resulted in voters supporting Jim Hunt and Ronald Reagan, George W. Bush and Mike Easley and Donald Trump and Roy Cooper -- that last one has happened twice.

If you go back to 1972 voters have split their tickets nine out of 14 times. Interestingly, not once, has the split seen a Republican win the Governorship and a Democrat carry the state at federal level.

Much more, looking ahead at the 2024 elections with a panel of reporters and political scientists.

Guests
-Lucille Sherman, reporter at Axios Raleigh
-Susan Roberts, Professor of Political Science at Davidson College
-Michael Bitzer, Professor of Politics and History at Catawba College
-Stephen Fowler, Political Reporter at Georgia Public Broadcasting

Due South