Due South 2024 Election Preview
It's a big election year.
In the North Carolina state legislature, all 50 state Senate seats, and all 120 state House seats are on the ballot.
There's a presidential election. And, the one race for Governor in the South is in North Carolina.
Things are a little different around here.
Since 1980 there have been 11 general elections, and North Carolinians have split their ballots in seven of them.
Picking a Democrat to be Governor, and a Republican for President.
This has resulted in voters supporting Jim Hunt and Ronald Reagan, George W. Bush and Mike Easley and Donald Trump and Roy Cooper -- that last one has happened twice.
If you go back to 1972 voters have split their tickets nine out of 14 times. Interestingly, not once, has the split seen a Republican win the Governorship and a Democrat carry the state at federal level.
Much more, looking ahead at the 2024 elections with a panel of reporters and political scientists.
Guests
-Lucille Sherman, reporter at Axios Raleigh
-Susan Roberts, Professor of Political Science at Davidson College
-Michael Bitzer, Professor of Politics and History at Catawba College
-Stephen Fowler, Political Reporter at Georgia Public Broadcasting