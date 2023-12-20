'Our Secret Society' views civil rights fundraising though a lens of fashion and flair

Intrigue. Extravagance. Courage. Couture! Historian Tanisha C. Ford's latest book, Our Secret Society: Mollie Moon and the Glamour, Money and Power Behind the Civil Rights Movement has it all.

It's about an activist and society maven whose fundraising efforts as founder of the National Urban League Guild in 1942 fueled the work of the civil rights movement for more than two decades.

For years, Mollie Moon's life and work have gone unsung, and in this conversation with Due South co-host Leoneda Inge, Ford talks about what it was like to bring Moon's story into new light.

Guest

Tanisha C. Ford, historian, cultural theorist and author of Our Secret Society: Mollie Moon and the Glamour, Money and Power Behind the Civil Rights Movement