Due South

How Darrell Stover helps uphold local Kwanzaa traditions

By Leoneda Inge,
Stacia Brown
Published December 20, 2023 at 12:36 PM EST
University lecturer Darrell Stover stopped by our studios to talk about his personal history with Kwanzaa observation. He'll serve as the Master of Ceremonies at this year's Kwanzaa Celebration in Cary.
University lecturer Darrell Stover stopped by our studios to talk about his personal history with Kwanzaa observation. He'll serve as the Master of Ceremonies at this year's Kwanzaa Celebration in Cary.

When poet, scholar and Kwanzaa officiant Darrell Stover stopped by our studios, we had no idea he'd bring us a full Kwanzaa table, complete with fresh fruit, book and instruments and a traditional kinara and the seven red, black and green candles to be lit nightly during each day of the season!

Stover will serve as Master of Ceremonies at the 2023 Kwanzaa Celebration in Cary. He spoke with co-host Leoneda Inge about the history of the holiday, how beginners can observe it and which principle he and Leoneda love most.

Find more about local Kwanzaa celebrations here.

Guest

Darrell Stover, Master of Ceremonies, 2023 Kwanzaa Celebration

Due South
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda's work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
See stories by Leoneda Inge
Stacia Brown
Stacia L. Brown is a writer and audio storyteller who has worked in public media since 2016, when she partnered with the Association of Independents in Radio and Baltimore's WEAA 88.9 to create The Rise of Charm City, a narrative podcast that centered community oral histories. She has worked for WAMU's daily news radio program, 1A, as well as WUNC's The State of Things. Stacia was a producer for WUNC's award-winning series, Great Grief with Nnenna Freelon and a co-creator of the station's first children's literacy podcast, The Story Stables. She served as a senior producer for two Ten Percent Happier podcasts, Childproof and More Than a Feeling. In early 2023, she was interim executive producer for WNYC's The Takeaway.
See stories by Stacia Brown