How Darrell Stover helps uphold local Kwanzaa traditions

When poet, scholar and Kwanzaa officiant Darrell Stover stopped by our studios, we had no idea he'd bring us a full Kwanzaa table, complete with fresh fruit, book and instruments and a traditional kinara and the seven red, black and green candles to be lit nightly during each day of the season!

Stover will serve as Master of Ceremonies at the 2023 Kwanzaa Celebration in Cary. He spoke with co-host Leoneda Inge about the history of the holiday, how beginners can observe it and which principle he and Leoneda love most.

Find more about local Kwanzaa celebrations here.

Guest

Darrell Stover, Master of Ceremonies, 2023 Kwanzaa Celebration