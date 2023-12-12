Planes, trains and taxpayer money

High speed rail will connect the southeast.

That’s the plan the Southeast Corridor Commission has from Washington D.C., through Virginia, North and South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia and all the way to Florida.

A $1-billion grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation will help fund part of the construction between Raleigh and Richmond.

Co-host Jeff Tiberii talks with Raleigh News & Observer reporter Richard Stradling about this major recent transportation development.

Plus, flyExclusive – a Kinston-based private jet company – gets help to build a place to train pilots at the publicly owned Global TransPark. The state budget designated $30-million for “construction of a flight training and corporate office facility at the Global TransPark,” as Stradling writes.

Read more in Stradling’s article here.

Guest

Richard Stradling reports on transportation for The News & Observer