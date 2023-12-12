Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

Planes, trains and taxpayer money

By Jeff Tiberii
Published December 12, 2023 at 5:13 PM EST
SE corridor high speed rail plan as of 2023
CC Pexels, and NCDOT

High speed rail will connect the southeast.

That’s the plan the Southeast Corridor Commission has from Washington D.C., through Virginia, North and South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia and all the way to Florida.

A $1-billion grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation will help fund part of the construction between Raleigh and Richmond.

Co-host Jeff Tiberii talks with Raleigh News & Observer reporter Richard Stradling about this major recent transportation development.

Plus, flyExclusive – a Kinston-based private jet company – gets help to build a place to train pilots at the publicly owned Global TransPark. The state budget designated $30-million for “construction of a flight training and corporate office facility at the Global TransPark,” as Stradling writes.

Read more in Stradling’s article here.

Guest

Richard Stradling reports on transportation for The News & Observer

Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
