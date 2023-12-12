For this artist, portraits are the window to the soul

Portraiture is a direct and intimate form that helps us to really see people. Not just look at them.

This form of artistry has been a major part of Lyle Ashton Harris' body of work. He's known for his evocative self-portraits and portraiture, and is unafraid to force conversations around race, identity and queerness.

“Lyle Ashton Harris: Our First and Last Love," is on display at the Nasher Museum of Art through January 7, 2024.

The artist was recently featured in a story about three prominent exhibits from Black portraitists this fall, which you can read at The New York Times here.

Guest

Lyle Ashton Harris, artist, professor