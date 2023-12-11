Due South takes a close look at NC's Black women and spirits

Due South takes a close look at the distinct flavors Black women in North Carolina are bringing to the beer and spirits industries, as well as the challenges they face breaking into the white and male-dominated market. This special hour takes us to Glori, a cocktail bar in downtown Durham, where co-host Leoneda Inge celebrated the launch of Due South.

Also featured in this episode are Briana Brake, founder of Spaceway Brewing Company in Rocky Mount; Tinu Diver, lawyer and documentarian and Taylor Redd, founder of Redd Rose Vodka in Charlotte.

Guests

Joi DeBerry, owner of Glori Cocktail Bar

Briana Brake, founder of Spaceway Brewing Company

Tinu Diver, lawyer and documentarian

Taylor Redd, founder of Redd Rose Vodka

