Bringing The World Home To You

© 2023 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines 89.9 Chadbourn
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

Due South takes a close look at NC's Black women and spirits

By Leoneda Inge,
Stacia Brown
Published December 11, 2023 at 1:53 PM EST
Due South co-host Leoneda Inge with Briana Brake, founder of Spaceway Brewing Company
Stacia Brown/WUNC
Due South co-host Leoneda Inge with Briana Brake, founder of Spaceway Brewing Company

Due South takes a close look at the distinct flavors Black women in North Carolina are bringing to the beer and spirits industries, as well as the challenges they face breaking into the white and male-dominated market. This special hour takes us to Glori, a cocktail bar in downtown Durham, where co-host Leoneda Inge celebrated the launch of Due South.

Also featured in this episode are Briana Brake, founder of Spaceway Brewing Company in Rocky Mount; Tinu Diver, lawyer and documentarian and Taylor Redd, founder of Redd Rose Vodka in Charlotte.

Guests

Joi DeBerry, owner of Glori Cocktail Bar
Briana Brake, founder of Spaceway Brewing Company
Tinu Diver, lawyer and documentarian
Taylor Redd, founder of Redd Rose Vodka

Due South
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.<br/>
See stories by Leoneda Inge
Stacia Brown
Stacia L. Brown is a writer and audio storyteller who has worked in public media since 2016, when she partnered with the Association of Independents in Radio and Baltimore's WEAA 88.9 to create The Rise of Charm City, a narrative podcast that centered community oral histories. She has worked for WAMU’s daily news radio program, 1A, as well as WUNC’s The State of Things. Stacia was a producer for WUNC's award-winning series, Great Grief with Nnenna Freelon and a co-creator of the station's first children's literacy podcast, The Story Stables. She served as a senior producer for two Ten Percent Happier podcasts, Childproof and More Than a Feeling. In early 2023, she was interim executive producer for WNYC’s The Takeaway.
See stories by Stacia Brown