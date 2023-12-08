NC News Roundup: UNC Chancellor moving on, Patrick McHenry won't seek re-election, candidate filing kicks off
On this week’s North Carolina News Roundup… some powerful figures are departing their posts.
Republican congressman Patrick McHenry will not run for re-election. UNC-Chapel Hill chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz may be headed to Michigan State University.
Also in the news landscape, major money for high-speed rail. The state’s Democratic party formalizes a Jewish caucus. And the latest redistricting lawsuit.
Join co-host Jeff Tiberii and a roundtable of reporters for a review of the week’s news from around North Carolina.
Guests
Colin Campbell, WUNC Capitol Bureau Chief
Danielle Battaglia, Capitol Hill correspondent for The News & Observer/The Charlotte Observer/McClatchy
Lucille Sherman, Reporter, Axios Raleigh