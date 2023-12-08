NC News Roundup: UNC Chancellor moving on, Patrick McHenry won't seek re-election, candidate filing kicks off

On this week’s North Carolina News Roundup… some powerful figures are departing their posts.

Republican congressman Patrick McHenry will not run for re-election. UNC-Chapel Hill chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz may be headed to Michigan State University.

Also in the news landscape, major money for high-speed rail. The state’s Democratic party formalizes a Jewish caucus. And the latest redistricting lawsuit.

Join co-host Jeff Tiberii and a roundtable of reporters for a review of the week’s news from around North Carolina.

Guests

Colin Campbell, WUNC Capitol Bureau Chief

Danielle Battaglia, Capitol Hill correspondent for The News & Observer/The Charlotte Observer/McClatchy

Lucille Sherman, Reporter, Axios Raleigh