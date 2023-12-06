Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

Being Black Santa: a conversation with two North Carolina St. Nicks

By Leoneda Inge,
Rachel McCarthy
Published December 6, 2023 at 2:58 PM EST
Joe Griffin, aka Santa Joe and Warren Keyes, aka Santa Warren in studio, discussing their work with 'Santas Just Like Me'
Erin Keever/WUNC
Joe Griffin, aka Santa Joe and Warren Keyes, aka Santa Warren in studio, discussing their work with 'Santas Just Like Me'

As it turns out, becoming a Black Santa Claus is not always a straightforward enterprise. Continuing our conversation about diversity in Santa Claus casting during the holiday season, Due South co-host Leoneda Inge talks to two men who've taken on the task, Joe Griffin and Warren Keyes.

They discuss everything from going through "Santa training" to being recognized by children outside of uniform to the most heartfelt asks they've heard from children — and adults!

Guests

Joe Griffin, aka Santa Joe

Warren Keyes, aka Santa Warren

Due South
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter.
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South."
