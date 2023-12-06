Being Black Santa: a conversation with two North Carolina St. Nicks

As it turns out, becoming a Black Santa Claus is not always a straightforward enterprise. Continuing our conversation about diversity in Santa Claus casting during the holiday season, Due South co-host Leoneda Inge talks to two men who've taken on the task, Joe Griffin and Warren Keyes.

They discuss everything from going through "Santa training" to being recognized by children outside of uniform to the most heartfelt asks they've heard from children — and adults!

Guests

Joe Griffin, aka Santa Joe

Warren Keyes, aka Santa Warren