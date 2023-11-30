Study shows Southern accents are fading, y’all

Southern accents are indeed fading, according to a study conducted by researchers at the University of Georgia and Georgia Tech.

Co-hosts Leoneda Inge and Jeff Tiberii talk with one of the researchers Dr. Jon Forrest about the study, as well as about his graduate research at North Carolina State University, which focused on Southern accents and how they are and are not expressed in the Triangle’s tech industry.

Guest

Jon Forrest, assistant professor in the Department of Linguistics, University of Georgia