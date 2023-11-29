Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

The Atlanta man who stole millions from billionaires, from prison

By Jeff Tiberii,
Cole del Charco
Published November 29, 2023 at 12:25 PM EST
A pile of cell phones

Armed with dozens of cell phones, and a can-do spirit, Arthur Lee Cofield Jr. may have stolen more money from prison than any American in history.

Cofield went to prison for a botched robbery at 16 years old. His new scheme was far more sophisticated, and far more profitable. Netting him and his accomplices on the outside upwards of $15 million. Enough for fancy cars, and a mansion in Buckhead.

Charles Bethea uncovers the story in his piece for The New Yorker "How a Man in Prison Stole Millions from Billionaires."

Guest
Charles Bethea, is a staff writer at The New Yorker and writes the "Letter from the South" column. He's written for Outside, GQ, Rolling Stone, and Wired, among others.

Due South
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC's Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary "Right Turn," launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
