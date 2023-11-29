The Atlanta man who stole millions from billionaires, from prison

Armed with dozens of cell phones, and a can-do spirit, Arthur Lee Cofield Jr. may have stolen more money from prison than any American in history.

Cofield went to prison for a botched robbery at 16 years old. His new scheme was far more sophisticated, and far more profitable. Netting him and his accomplices on the outside upwards of $15 million. Enough for fancy cars, and a mansion in Buckhead.

Charles Bethea uncovers the story in his piece for The New Yorker "How a Man in Prison Stole Millions from Billionaires."

Guest

Charles Bethea, is a staff writer at The New Yorker and writes the "Letter from the South" column. He's written for Outside, GQ, Rolling Stone, and Wired, among others.