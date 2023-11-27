Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

The New Brownies Book keeps W.E.B. DuBois' vision alive

By Leoneda Inge,
Stacia Brown
Published November 27, 2023 at 12:46 PM EST

In January 1920, scholar and activist W.E.B. DuBois, along with his colleagues Augustus Granville Dill and Jessie Redmon Fauset, launched the very magazine for Black children. It was called The Brownies Book and it was marketed as a publication for "Children of the Sun." As editor of the NAACP's official publication The Crisis, DuBois reached out to some of his literary and artistic contributors to submit work for The Brownies Book. It showcased the work of many luminaries of the time, including Langston Hughes and Nella Larsen.

More than 100 years later, a new incarnation of The Brownies Book has been released. The New Brownies Book: A Love Letter to Black Families is the work of husband and wife Dr. Karida L. Brown and artist Charly Palmer. Together, they collected the works of contemporary Black writers and artists for this stunning anthology that celebrates, educates and entertains a new generation of Black children.

Co-host Leoneda Inge talks to Brown and Palmer about the launch of their new project.

Guests

Dr. Karida L. Brown, professor of sociology at Emory University Charly Palmer, painter, graphic designer and illustrator

Due South
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda's work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Stacia Brown
Stacia L. Brown is writer and audio storyteller who has worked in public media since 2016, when she partnered with the Association of Independents in Radio and Baltimore's WEAA 88.9 to create The Rise of Charm City, a narrative podcast that centered community oral histories. She has worked for WAMU's daily news radio program, 1A, as well as WUNC's The State of Things. Stacia was a producer for WUNC's award-winning series, Great Grief with Nnenna Freelon and a co-creator of the station's first children's literacy podcast, The Story Stables. She served as a senior producer for two Ten Percent Happier podcasts, Childproof and More Than a Feeling. In early 2023, she was interim executive producer for WNYC's The Takeaway.
