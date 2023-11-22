Bringing The World Home To You

Due South

Carolina Hurricanes Coach Rod Brind'Amour on hockey’s growing fan base in NC

Jeff Tiberii,
Cole del Charco
Published November 22, 2023 at 12:18 PM EST
Rod Brind'Amour
Wilfredo Lee
/
AP
Carolina Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind'Amour, center rear, argues a call with referee Trevor Hanson (14) during the third period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Eastern Conference finals against the Florida Panthers, Monday, May 22, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla.

Rod Brind’Amour led the Carolina Hurricanes to their first, and only NHL championship – the Stanley Cup – as a player in the 2005-06 season.

Brind’Amour became the Canes head coach in 2018, and has worked with the organization since 2010. He moved from Canada, to major hockey metros during his career, before moving to North Carolina, where he’s seen the sport catch on.

He speaks with co-host Jeff Tiberii about his successes, this season, and the expansion of the sport in the southeast.

Guest 

Rod Brind’Amour is head coach of the Carolina Hurricanes, and captain of the only ‘Canes team to win a Stanley Cup.

Due South
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South."
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham.
