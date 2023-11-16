Journalists uncover overdose death of UNC student

Elizabeth Grace Burton was 19-years-old when she died in March of 2023.

She was a first-year student at UNC-Chapel Hill, and had been admitted to the Kenan-Flagler Business School. Burton died of a drug overdose.

Last month, a man named Cye Fraser pleaded guilty to charges for distribution that resulted in the death of a Raleigh man. Grace Burton, "also died after overdosing on fentanyl-laced cocaine that Frasier had supplied," according to a story by reporter Charlotte Kramon.

This week Fraser's girlfriend Carlisa Allen is on trial for similar charges.

You can read the original report published at the Assembly here: "A UNC Student's Overdose Death at Duke." Kramon's follow-up was published by the Indy Week.

Guests

Charlotte Kramon worked for The Los Angeles Times last summer and reports for The 9th Street Journal.

Michael Hewlett is a reporter for The Assembly. He previously worked for the Winston-Salem Journal.