The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

Journalists uncover overdose death of UNC student

By Jeff Tiberii,
Cole del Charco
Published November 16, 2023 at 10:40 AM EST
Riley Sullivan held a box of naloxone vials, a drug that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose, at his apartment in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Cornell Watson
/
For WUNC
Elizabeth Grace Burton was 19-years-old when she died in March of 2023.

Elizabeth Grace Burton was 19-years-old when she died in March of 2023.

She was a first-year student at UNC-Chapel Hill, and had been admitted to the Kenan-Flagler Business School. Burton died of a drug overdose.

Last month, a man named Cye Fraser pleaded guilty to charges for distribution that resulted in the death of a Raleigh man. Grace Burton, "also died after overdosing on fentanyl-laced cocaine that Frasier had supplied," according to a story by reporter Charlotte Kramon.

This week Fraser's girlfriend Carlisa Allen is on trial for similar charges.

You can read the original report published at the Assembly here: "A UNC Student's Overdose Death at Duke." Kramon's follow-up was published by the Indy Week.

Guests

Charlotte Kramon worked for The Los Angeles Times last summer and reports for The 9th Street Journal.

Michael Hewlett is a reporter for The Assembly. He previously worked for the Winston-Salem Journal.

Due South
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
