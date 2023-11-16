Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

Durham resident Patty James recounts her experiences on "The Golden Bachelor"

By Leoneda Inge,
Rachel McCarthy
Published November 16, 2023 at 10:00 AM EST
Patty James from "The Golden Bachelor"
Photos Courtesy of ABC / Composite Created By WUNC
Patty James was a contestant on The Golden Bachelor

Watching older folks date has never been as hip as it is now, thanks to ABC’s The Golden Bachelor TV series, which launched earlier this fall.

The Golden Bachelor contestant Patty James of Durham talks with co-host Leoneda Inge about the anticipation of meeting “Golden Bachelor” Gerry Turner, her friendships with the other contestants, and what it was like to return to real life after her time on the hit reality show.

Guest

Patty James, contestant on The Golden Bachelor

Patty James, a contestant on 'The Golden Bachelor' talks to Due South co-host Leoneda Inge in studio.
1 of 4  — IMG_8193.jpg
Patty James, a contestant on 'The Golden Bachelor' talks to Due South co-host Leoneda Inge in studio.
Erin Keever / WUNC
Patty James, a contestant on 'The Golden Bachelor,' talks to Due South co-host Leoneda Inge in studio.
2 of 4  — IMG_8199.jpg
Patty James, a contestant on 'The Golden Bachelor,' talks to Due South co-host Leoneda Inge in studio.
Erin Keever / WUNC
Patty James shared her journal she kept while filming 'The Golden Bachelor' with Due South.
3 of 4  — diary.jpg
Patty James shared her journal she kept while filming 'The Golden Bachelor' with Due South.
Patty James, a contestant on 'The Golden Bachelor' talks to Due South co-host Leoneda Inge in studio.
4 of 4  — IMG_8202.jpg
Patty James, a contestant on 'The Golden Bachelor' talks to Due South co-host Leoneda Inge in studio.
Erin Keever / WUNC

Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.<br/>
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
