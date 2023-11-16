Durham resident Patty James recounts her experiences on "The Golden Bachelor"

Watching older folks date has never been as hip as it is now, thanks to ABC’s The Golden Bachelor TV series, which launched earlier this fall.

The Golden Bachelor contestant Patty James of Durham talks with co-host Leoneda Inge about the anticipation of meeting “Golden Bachelor” Gerry Turner, her friendships with the other contestants, and what it was like to return to real life after her time on the hit reality show.

Guest

Patty James, contestant on The Golden Bachelor