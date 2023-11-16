Durham resident Patty James recounts her experiences on "The Golden Bachelor"
Watching older folks date has never been as hip as it is now, thanks to ABC’s The Golden Bachelor TV series, which launched earlier this fall.
The Golden Bachelor contestant Patty James of Durham talks with co-host Leoneda Inge about the anticipation of meeting “Golden Bachelor” Gerry Turner, her friendships with the other contestants, and what it was like to return to real life after her time on the hit reality show.
Guest
Patty James, contestant on The Golden Bachelor
1 of 4 — IMG_8193.jpg
Patty James, a contestant on 'The Golden Bachelor' talks to Due South co-host Leoneda Inge in studio.
Erin Keever / WUNC
2 of 4 — IMG_8199.jpg
Patty James, a contestant on 'The Golden Bachelor,' talks to Due South co-host Leoneda Inge in studio.
Erin Keever / WUNC
3 of 4 — diary.jpg
Patty James shared her journal she kept while filming 'The Golden Bachelor' with Due South.
4 of 4 — IMG_8202.jpg
Patty James, a contestant on 'The Golden Bachelor' talks to Due South co-host Leoneda Inge in studio.
Erin Keever / WUNC