Due South
Due South

Teaching the teachers about Native American history

By Leoneda Inge,
Rachel McCarthy
Published November 13, 2023 at 10:00 AM EST
Brittany D. Hunt
Photo courtesy of Brittany Hunt
Brittany D. Hunt

Dr. Brittany Hunt grew up in Robeson County, North Carolina, where there's a large Indigenous population. But when she got to college, she was just one of a few Native students on campus. That’s when she realized how little most people know about Native history and culture – and what they think they know is often flawed and racist. So instead of pursuing her dream of becoming a pediatrician, she became another kind of doctor.

Brittany Hunt
Linda Jacobs
Brittany Hunt

Hunt is now an assistant professor at the Virginia Tech School of Education, where she teaches the teachers about how schooling practices have been rooted in anti-Indigeneity and how to upend that system to center Indigenous stories.

Hunt is also co-host of the Red Justice Project podcast, which tells stories of missing and murdered Indigenous people, and is the author of a children’s book Whoz Ya People.

Guest

Dr. Brittany Hunt, Assistant Professor, School of Education at Virginia Tech

Due South Native Amerian History
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.<br/>
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
