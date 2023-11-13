Teaching the teachers about Native American history

Dr. Brittany Hunt grew up in Robeson County, North Carolina, where there's a large Indigenous population. But when she got to college, she was just one of a few Native students on campus. That’s when she realized how little most people know about Native history and culture – and what they think they know is often flawed and racist. So instead of pursuing her dream of becoming a pediatrician, she became another kind of doctor.

Linda Jacobs Brittany Hunt

Hunt is now an assistant professor at the Virginia Tech School of Education, where she teaches the teachers about how schooling practices have been rooted in anti-Indigeneity and how to upend that system to center Indigenous stories.

Hunt is also co-host of the Red Justice Project podcast, which tells stories of missing and murdered Indigenous people, and is the author of a children’s book Whoz Ya People.

Guest

Dr. Brittany Hunt, Assistant Professor, School of Education at Virginia Tech