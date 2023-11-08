In Edenton, the Freedom House endures as a site of civil rights history

In Edenton, NC renovation is underway on the home of Golden and Ruth Frinks. Golden Frinks, whose work as a civil rights activist began in 1956, worked to secure racial justice and equity both in North Carolina and nationally through his work as a field secretary for the Southern Christian Leadership Conference.

The Golden and Ruth Frinks Freedom House will be part of the larger Historic Edenton State Historic Site and will tell the story of the struggle for Civil Rights in North Carolina. Host Leoneda Inge talks to various members of the community about the significance this site holds for the state.

Guest

Goldie Frinks Wells, daughter of civil rights activists Golden and Ruth Frinks

