The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

In Edenton, the Freedom House endures as a site of civil rights history

By Leoneda Inge
Published November 8, 2023 at 10:00 AM EST
Goldie Frinks Wells, daughter of Golden and Ruth Frinks, spent her last years of high school in the “Freedom House” on Peterson Street in Edenton, NC.
Leoneda Inge
Goldie Frinks Wells, daughter of Golden and Ruth Frinks, spent her last years of high school in the “Freedom House” on Peterson Street in Edenton, NC.

In Edenton, NC renovation is underway on the home of Golden and Ruth Frinks. Golden Frinks, whose work as a civil rights activist began in 1956, worked to secure racial justice and equity both in North Carolina and nationally through his work as a field secretary for the Southern Christian Leadership Conference.

The Golden and Ruth Frinks Freedom House will be part of the larger Historic Edenton State Historic Site and will tell the story of the struggle for Civil Rights in North Carolina. Host Leoneda Inge talks to various members of the community about the significance this site holds for the state.

Guest

Goldie Frinks Wells, daughter of civil rights activists Golden and Ruth Frinks

Due South
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda's work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
