Due South's 'North Carolina News Roundup' breaks down the week's news

Today on Due South, our first of many North Carolina News Roundups.

On Fridays, we'll host reporters from the Triangle and around the state to look at the week's news.

A year out from the 2024 election, there's plenty to talk about - from the potential impact of redistricting, to looking ahead at some of the races and candidate announcements.

Guests

Danielle Battaglia, Capitol Hill correspondent for The News & Observer/The Charlotte Observer/McClatchy

Will Doran, WRAL-TV

Steve Harrison, WFAE Radio in Charlotte