Bringing The World Home To You

© 2023 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines 89.9 Chadbourn
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

Due South gets the goods on autumnal sweet treats

By Jeff Tiberii,
Leoneda IngeStacia Brown
Published October 31, 2023 at 1:06 PM EDT
Kim Battle (second from right) and her husband Travis (second from left) brought some gorgeous hard candy apples from their Raleigh-based shop, Kandy Apples by K, for our hosts to sample in studio.
1 of 3  — J and L with Kandy Apples owners.jpg
Kim Battle (second from right) and her husband Travis (second from left) brought some gorgeous hard candy apples from their Raleigh-based shop, Kandy Apples by K, for our hosts to sample in studio.
Stacy Ramos (second from right) and Steven Boyd (second from left) brought in some hand-dipped treats from their business, East Durham Sweet Shoppe.
2 of 3  — J and L with East Durham Sweet Shoppe owners.jpg
Stacy Ramos (second from right) and Steven Boyd (second from left) brought in some hand-dipped treats from their business, East Durham Sweet Shoppe.
Danielle Centeno and Tiana Young (center), co-owners of Escazu Chocolates in Raleigh, offered a box of their gorgeous chocolate for our hosts to share.
3 of 3  — J and L with Escazu owners.jpg
Danielle Centeno and Tiana Young (center), co-owners of Escazu Chocolates in Raleigh, offered a box of their gorgeous chocolate for our hosts to share.

Whether you're looking for out-of-the-box ideas for your adult Halloween gathering or planning to add a few new treats to your Thanksgiving dessert table, the treats our hosts recently tasted in studio are sure to be welcome additions to your menu.

Kim and Travis Battle, owners of Kandy Apples by K, talked to Leoneda and Jeff about some of their bestselling hard candy apples during the fall season.

Due South host Jeff Tiberii takes a closer look at the variety of apples offered by Kandy Apples by K
Due South host Jeff Tiberii takes a closer look at the variety of apples offered by Kandy Apples by K

Stacy Ramos and Steven Boyd, owners of the East Durham Sweet Shoppe, shared the secrets of dipping pretzels, cookies and other confections.

East Durham Sweet Shoppe is known for its dipped confections. Our hosts sampled their "Bull Pies" and Halloween-themed hand-dipped Oreos.
East Durham Sweet Shoppe is known for its dipped confections. Our hosts sampled their "Bull Pies" and Halloween-themed hand-dipped Oreos.

And Danielle Centeno and Tiana Young, co-owners of Escazu Chocolates, gave us glimpse into their bean-to-bar chocolate-making process.

Escazu Chocolates brought the Spooky Season spirit to our studios with this curated box of artisanal chocolates.
Escazu Chocolates brought the Spooky Season spirit to our studios with this curated box of artisanal chocolates.

Due South
Stay Connected
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
See stories by Jeff Tiberii
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
See stories by Leoneda Inge
Stacia Brown
Stacia L. Brown is writer and audio storyteller who has worked in public media since 2016, when she partnered with the Association of Independents in Radio and Baltimore's WEAA 88.9 to create The Rise of Charm City, a narrative podcast that centered community oral histories. She has worked for WAMU’s daily news radio program, 1A, as well as WUNC’s The State of Things. Stacia was a producer for WUNC's award-winning series, Great Grief with Nnenna Freelon and a co-creator of the station's first children's literacy podcast, The Story Stables. She served as a senior producer for two Ten Percent Happier podcasts, Childproof and More Than a Feeling. In early 2023, she was interim executive producer for WNYC’s The Takeaway.
See stories by Stacia Brown