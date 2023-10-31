Due South gets the goods on autumnal sweet treats
1 of 3 — J and L with Kandy Apples owners.jpg
Kim Battle (second from right) and her husband Travis (second from left) brought some gorgeous hard candy apples from their Raleigh-based shop, Kandy Apples by K, for our hosts to sample in studio.
2 of 3 — J and L with East Durham Sweet Shoppe owners.jpg
Stacy Ramos (second from right) and Steven Boyd (second from left) brought in some hand-dipped treats from their business, East Durham Sweet Shoppe.
3 of 3 — J and L with Escazu owners.jpg
Danielle Centeno and Tiana Young (center), co-owners of Escazu Chocolates in Raleigh, offered a box of their gorgeous chocolate for our hosts to share.
Whether you're looking for out-of-the-box ideas for your adult Halloween gathering or planning to add a few new treats to your Thanksgiving dessert table, the treats our hosts recently tasted in studio are sure to be welcome additions to your menu.
Kim and Travis Battle, owners of Kandy Apples by K, talked to Leoneda and Jeff about some of their bestselling hard candy apples during the fall season.
Stacy Ramos and Steven Boyd, owners of the East Durham Sweet Shoppe, shared the secrets of dipping pretzels, cookies and other confections.
And Danielle Centeno and Tiana Young, co-owners of Escazu Chocolates, gave us glimpse into their bean-to-bar chocolate-making process.