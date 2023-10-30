Comedian Roy Wood Jr. stops by Due South to talk comedy, politics, and truth-telling

Comedian Roy Wood Jr. has been making us laugh for several years now. And some of his best work has been on Comedy Central’s "The Daily Show" as a roving political correspondent.

Roy’s quick wit and storytelling skills led to a performance on one of his biggest stages yet – the 2023 White House Correspondents Dinner.

As funny as he is, Roy Wood Jr. recently announced he would not be returning to "The Daily Show."

Leoneda Inge has been a Roy Wood Jr. fan for a long time. So, when he visited Durham for a comedy show at the Carolina Theatre, they got the chance to re-connect. Their families go way back.

Guest

Roy Wood, Jr., stand-up comedian, known for his appearances on "The Daily Show" and his performance at the 2023 White House Correspondents Dinner