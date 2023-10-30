Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

Comedian Roy Wood Jr. stops by Due South to talk comedy, politics, and truth-telling

By Leoneda Inge
Published October 30, 2023 at 10:20 AM EDT
Comedian Roy Wood Jr. with Due South host Leoneda Inge
Erin Keever/WUNC
Comedian Roy Wood Jr. with Due South host Leoneda Inge

Comedian Roy Wood Jr. has been making us laugh for several years now. And some of his best work has been on Comedy Central’s "The Daily Show" as a roving political correspondent.

Roy’s quick wit and storytelling skills led to a performance on one of his biggest stages yet – the 2023 White House Correspondents Dinner.

As funny as he is, Roy Wood Jr. recently announced he would not be returning to "The Daily Show."

Leoneda Inge has been a Roy Wood Jr. fan for a long time. So, when he visited Durham for a comedy show at the Carolina Theatre, they got the chance to re-connect. Their families go way back.

Guest

Roy Wood, Jr., stand-up comedian, known for his appearances on "The Daily Show" and his performance at the 2023 White House Correspondents Dinner

Due South
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.<br/>
