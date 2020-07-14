WATCH: Gov. Cooper To Announce Plans For K-12 Public Schools, Plus State COVID-19 Update

This post will be updated periodically with the latest information on how the coronavirus is affecting North Carolina. Scroll down for older updates. For a recap of last week's news, check out Coronavirus Live Updates: Week of July 6.

11:09 a.m. - The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in North Carolina has reached another all-time high since the start of the pandemic. Hospitalizations have topped 1,109 with hospitals reporting 15 more patients admitted with COVID-19 than the previous peak reached on Saturday. The state health department is reporting nearly 2,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. – Liz Schlemmer, WUNC