WATCH: Gov. Cooper To Announce Plans For K-12 Public Schools, Plus State COVID-19 Update

11:09 a.m. - The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in North Carolina has reached another all-time high since the start of the pandemic. Hospitalizations have topped 1,109 with hospitals reporting 15 more patients admitted with COVID-19 than the previous peak reached on Saturday. The state health department is reporting nearly 2,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. – Liz Schlemmer, WUNC
Most high schools in the region have delayed football practice because of the coronavirus pandemic. One exception is Lake Norman High School in Iredell County, where coaches and players are practicing football differently this year.