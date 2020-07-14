WATCH: Gov. Cooper To Announce Plans For K-12 Public Schools, Plus State COVID-19 Update

Credit Cole del Charco / WUNC

Governor Roy Cooper is slated to provide an update on education plans for K-12 public schools during the coronavirus pandemic. He will also issue a general update on statewide COVID-19 measures.

Watch the briefing live starting at 3 p.m.

NC Coronavirus Updates
NC Education

