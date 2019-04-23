Reckoning With The Heritage Of The South

The Rev. Rob Lee is a descendant of the Confederate General Robert E. Lee and an advocate for social justice. Despite his family history, Lee has confronted his own white privilege and actively works towards the goal of racial equity.

He spoke out publicly against racism at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2017, following the death of activist Heather Heyer at the Charlottesville protests. His public comments cost him his job, which is one of many stories he chronicles in his new memoir: “A Sin By Any Other Name: Reckoning With Racism And The Heritage Of The South” (Convergent Books/2019).

Host Frank Stasio talks to Lee about what it was like to grow up as a descendant of the Confederate general and the moments that forced him to confront his own privilege. Lee still preaches in churches and community centers across the country and shares with Frank Stasio his beliefs about the role of religion in addressing racism in the United States.