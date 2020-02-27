Presidential Hopeful Amy Klobuchar Talks Voting Rights In Greensboro

Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar campaigned in North Carolina for the first time on Thursday.

She joined a roundtable with three African American leaders at the International Civil Rights Center and Museum in Greensboro where she addressed voting rights, election security and voter suppression.

Klobuchar said voter fraud is rare and when people do vote more than once, it's typically a mistake.

"There’s just not this widespread [issue] — this idea that people are running around and voting three times — unless it's the rare thing where they might have some mental illness or a student that maybe forgot.

But State Supreme Court Justice Anita Earls said voter suppression is indeed very real.

"From my perspective of 30 years of litigating voting rights cases, the efforts to suppress the votes of African American voters in this state and the South, but particularly in this state, they're not new,” said Earls.

Supporters claim a state law to require photo ID would prevent fraud. However, that effort has been put on hold pending legal challenges that it is racially discriminatory.

