The Power Of Public Art: Artists Tackle Protests And The Pandemic

Businesses across North Carolina boarded up windows and storefronts in recent months amid ongoing protests against the police killing of George Floyd. For artists in cities like Asheville, Durham, Charlotte and Greensboro, these plywood panels were blank canvases, ripe for colorful street murals and visual statements of protest. These works of public art help communities and artists visualize what work still needs to be done to amplify Black voices — in the art world and beyond.

Host Frank Stasio talks about the role of art in social justice movements with Renee’ Russell, the co-founder of the Southern Arts Movement. Russell is also one of the organizers of an art exhibit in downtown Graham designed to amplify the voices of Black artists. The exhibit is on view through Aug. 29, 2020.

Also joining the conversation is Joseph Pearson, who was one of the lead artists in creating Asheville’s Black Lives Matter mural. Stasio also talks with Durham-based artist James Keul about a new exhibit called “ReAwakening: Artist Practices During a Pandemic,” that explores how the pandemic and protests of 2020 have shaped how artists do their work. The exhibit is on view at Golden Belt in Durham through Oct. 21, 2020 and online here.