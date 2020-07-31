Related Program: 
The State of Things

Not A Snake, Just A Charmer: Your Neighborhood Reptile Wrangler

  • Herpetologist Nick Massimo holding a snake, with his son on the left
    Nick Massimo puts his herpetological skills to use by offering snake identification and removal for his neighbors in Durham.
    Nick Massimo

Free time from quarantine has given way to more wandering in backyards, and sometimes people encounter a critter that scares them. That is where Nick Massimo comes in. 


He is a doctoral candidate in herpetology at Arizona State University and lives in Durham. Last year he posted in his neighborhood’s Nextdoor forum offering his services in snake identification and removal. He got such a large response that he went on to attain his Wildlife Damage Control Agent certification. Massimo says to live harmoniously with snakes, people have to learn to identify venomous snakes from non-venomous snakes. And that is not as simple as looking for a triangular head. Host Anita Rao debunks snake myths with Massimo and discusses how North Carolinians can coexist with copperheads.

